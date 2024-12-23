Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has lifted the ban on mining activities in Zamfara state.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said mining activities will commence in Zamfara after five years due to improvements in security situation across the state.

Alake’s spokesman, Segun Tomori, made this known in a press briefing on Sunday, December 22, Channels Television.

“The Federal Government has lifted the ban on mining exploration activities in Zamfara State, citing significant improvements in the security situation across the state,”

The minister alleged that the initial ban created a vacuum exploited by illegal miners to fleece the nation of its resources.

Alake stated that Nigeria “has a lot to gain from reawakened economic activities in a highly mineralised state like Zamfara that is imbued with vast gold, Lithium, and copper belts.”

He also emphasized Zamfara state’s potential for contributing to national revenue is enormous.

“The existential threat to lives and properties that led to the 2019 ban has abated. The security operatives’ giant strides have led to a notable reduction in the level of insecurity, and with the ban on exploration lifted, Zamfara’s mining sector can gradually begin contributing to the nation’s revenue pool,”

Zamfara governor accused of financing illegal gold-mining

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Centre Against Banditry and Terrorism (CABT) condemned Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal for allegedly financing banditry.

The coalition also said Governor Lawal is allegedly involved in illegal gold-mining activities in the state for personal gain.

The group alleged that Governor Lawal paid notorious terrorist kingpins to unleash more mayhem on communities with gold deposits

