Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been accused of interfering in the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and influencing court rulings in the state.

Embattled Rivers APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, alleged that Fubara is meddling in nullified APC’s congresses in the state.

Fubara is alleged to have turned Rivers judiciary into a “supermarket” where he gets judgments in his favour. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Okocha further stated that Fubara has turned the state judiciary into a “supermarket” where he gets judgments in his favour.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while reacting to the Rivers State High Court ruling that nullified the APC’s congresses in the state.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, December 22, Okocha suggested bias in the court’s decision.

The APC chairman claimed the presiding judge, Justice Godswill Obomanu and Givernor Fubara hail from the same Opobo community.

“In fact, he [Fubara] is the person behind this macabre dance. He is not even a member of the PDP but is busy meddling in APC affairs. Instead of causing confusion, he should focus on getting himself back into the PDP register.”

Okocha added that:

“The judiciary in Rivers State is now a supermarket where the governor goes to buy judgments. Cases are assigned at his whim. This manipulation is damaging the state’s judiciary.”

Akpabio throws jibe at Fubara at Wike’s birthday lecture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, mocked Governor Fubara’s handling of the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

Akpabio reminded Governor Fubara how independently powerful the legislature is after recognising Martins Amaewhule as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He said every wise governor or President like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must fashion a way to hold the leadership of the legislature closely.

