Bashir El-Rufai and Sadeeq Shehu have decried the annual purchase of vehicles and computers by MDAs

Shehu highlighted the issue of routine R&D budget lines in MDAs without clear deliverables, calling for a review of such expenditures

Shehu expressed doubt that the National Assembly would support the motion, citing resistance to changes in entrenched budgetary practices

Abuja, FCT - Sadeeq Shehu, a top aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has backed a motion by Bashir El-Rufai, son of ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, decrying the annual purchase of vehicles and computers by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the 2025 federal budget.

Legit.ng reported that the young lawmaker recently criticised a wasteful and repetitive budget practice.

While speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, December, aide r, 21, echoed these sentiments, advising that the federal government must take bold steps to address the long-standing issue.

“It’s time we rethink these unnecessary expenditures.”

He also pointed to another recurring issue in the national budget—MDAs routinely ins for research and development allocations (R&D) without clear deliverables.

“There’s the ubiquitous and ever-present R&D budget line in all MDAs,” the aide noted.

Shehu: NASS may not accept the motion

Supporting the young lawmaker’s motion, Shehu expressed scepticism that NASS may be reluctant to challenge entrenched budgetary practices that benefit their constituencies or political allies.

“This view will not receive support from the majority of NASS members,” the aide predicted.

2025 budget: State House to spend N15bn on new SUVs, car tyres

Legit.ng reported earlier that the State House has allocated a total of N15.09 billion in the 2025 budget for the purchase of tyres, vehicles, and the construction of an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

This allocation, disclosed in the newly released 2025 Appropriation Bill, is part of a broader spending plan President Bola Tinubu presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

Source: Legit.ng