Bello El-Rufai criticized yearly allocations for non-perishable items like vehicles and furniture, calling them inefficient

The lawmaker urged lawmakers to scrutinize MDAs' budgets and eliminate unnecessary spending

El-Rufai emphasized the need for cost-cutting, especially amid ongoing tax reforms

Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has raised concerns over repetitive and unnecessary expenditures in government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during a House of Representatives session on the 2025 budget, Bello questioned the practice of allocating funds year after year for items like vehicles, furniture, and utensils.

Vehicles do not expire, El-Rufai says

El-Rufai called on his colleagues to scrutinize the budget proposals of MDAs, arguing that recurring allocations for non-perishable items reflect inefficiencies.

“Like myself, we budget for vehicles every year. Vehicles do not expire. What I would like us to do, sir, is to look at all these ministries bringing their budgets.

"If they bought vehicles last year, they should just relax now. These are the little things that, unless we start addressing them, the loopholes we talk about will remain," he said.

El-Rufai: MDAs must be made to be accountable

The lawmaker emphasized that this issue extends beyond vehicles, pointing out that annual allocations for computers and furniture are equally unjustifiable.

“Since I was a boy, every year’s budget includes new computers and new furniture. These things do not expire, sir. Nigerians are tired of every agency buying forks and knives every year,” he said.

El-Rufair harps on cutting costs for fiscal reform

Bello El-Rufai also highlighted the importance of MDAs demonstrating fiscal discipline, especially in light of the government’s proposed tax reform bill aimed at reshaping the nation’s economy, Daily Trust reported.

“We can’t ask Nigerians to bear the brunt of tax reforms while, as leaders, we are not cutting anything. It is key that reports on these expenditures are implemented,” he urged.

Acknowledging his relative inexperience compared to senior lawmakers, El-Rufai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn and participate in such discussions.

He encouraged committee chairmen to take decisive actions to eliminate wasteful spending.

