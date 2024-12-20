The Ogun Police Command confirmed the death of Kareem Hammed, a 42-year-old security guard, who collapsed at work and later died

The Ogun Police Command confirmed on Thursday the death of Kareem Hammed, a 42-year-old security guard who collapsed at his place of work.

Hammed was employed by Fortune Security Company in Onipanu, Lagos State.

Security Man Rushed to the Hospital After He Collapsed, He Dies Eventually, Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

Tragedy in Ogun

The incident was reported by Adejumobi Adetunji, a co-worker of the deceased, to the Odeda division of the police command.

It was learned that Hammed had returned from the hospital a week prior, where he had been treated for malaria fever.

According to police spokesman Omolola Odutola, Hammed collapsed at approximately 5:30 PM on Wednesday and was rushed to the General Hospital in Odeda for urgent care.

Despite efforts to save him, the doctor on duty confirmed his death in the early hours of Thursday.

“A 52-year-old man named Adejumobi Adetunji, who works for Fortune Security Company in Onipanu, Lagos State, went to the station to report that a 42-year-old man named Kareem Hammed, who lived in Alagbado, Lagos State, collapsed while on duty. They both worked for the same security company,” Odutola stated.

“This incident happened on December 18, 2024, around 5:30 PM, after Kareem had been treated for malaria fever and released from the hospital just a week prior.”

Odutola added that the body has been deposited at the Odeda General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

The Divisional Police Officer has begun a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Hammed’s death.

