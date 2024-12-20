Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s suspension of local government chairmen sparks constitutional debate

The Edo State Government defends the suspension, arguing it falls within constitutional rights

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) condemns the suspension as an abuse of power, with political analysts warning of a possible constitutional showdown

Benin, Edo state – The Edo State Government’s decision to suspend the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the state’s 18 local government areas has ignited a constitutional controversy.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Governor Monday Okpebholo’s move follows allegations of insubordination and failure to submit financial reports.

Controversy over Edo governor Okpebholo sack of LGA chairmen

This has however led to fierce criticism, as legal experts point to a Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy.

State defends suspension, claims lawful action

Barr. Andrew Emwanta, a member of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up by the Edo State Government, defended the suspension on Channels Television, arguing that the state acted within its constitutional rights.

He said:

“The Constitution has placed local governments under state control and that remains the law. Financial autonomy is about giving them access, but state governments still have control over how they use that money.”

Legal experts, stakeholders challenge the suspension

However, the suspension has drawn strong opposition from legal experts and stakeholders, who argue that it violates the Supreme Court’s July 11 judgment on local government autonomy.

The court’s ruling clearly stated that state governments cannot dissolve or interfere with the affairs of democratically elected local councils.

Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, weighed in on the matter, calling the suspension “illegal.”

Fagbemi emphasized,

“Under the present dispensation, the governor has no right to remove any local government chairman. The removal of any local government official is the exclusive prerogative of that council’s legislative house.”

ALGON condemns suspension as abuse of power

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has condemned the suspension, describing it as an abuse of power and a violation of due process.

In a statement, ALGON called on the Edo State Government to reverse its decision, citing the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“This move contradicts the Supreme Court’s ruling and undermines the autonomy guaranteed to local governments,” the statement read.

Also, political analysts suggest the controversy could escalate into a significant constitutional battle.

With Governor Okpebholo’s mandate under scrutiny at the Edo State Election Tribunal, the situation may test the relationship between state governments, local councils, and the judiciary.

“This is not just about local government autonomy; it is about the relationship between state governments, local councils, and the judiciary’s role in upholding the Constitution,” said one analyst.

Edo assembly suspends 18 council chairs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo state House of Assembly has suspended the state's 18 local government chairmen and vice chairmen.

This development followed the allegation of misappropriation of funds against the suspended council chairmen and vice chairmen.

The assembly has directed that the heads of the legislative arms in the councils should take over the affairs of the local governments.

