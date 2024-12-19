No fewer than 100 Sokoto students have bagged scholarships to study medical and science-related programmes in India

Senator Ibrahim Lamido representing Sokoto East said he has secured admission for the students to study sciences and engineering courses

The federal lawmaker disclosed that the beneficiaries will study at two reputable Indian institutions, Geeta and MGR Universities respectively.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ibrahim Lamido representing Sokoto East in the 10th National Assembly is sponsoring no fewer than 100 students on scholarship to India.

Lamido bid welfare to the first batch of 57 students during their departure to India through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The federal lawmaker said admission has already been secured for the beneficiaries to study sciences and engineering courses at Geeta and MGR Universities respectively.

As reported by Daily Trust, the beneficiaries were sponsored to study physiotherapy and medical laboratory technology.

Others are to study engineering, computer science, software engineering, cyber security, and machine learning among other related courses.

A beneficiary, Abubakar Isa, said he never took Senator Ibrahim Lamido's foreign scholarships to India seriously because it is not the first time politicians are collecting their papers under the guise of scholarship.

“But some days after, I was called for the screening and later informed that I was qualified for the scholarship. Even at that, I wasn’t convinced it was real until when I was asked to get prepared for the trip,”

Another beneficiary, Muhammad Salisu Gatawa, said he would reciprocate this precious gesture by concentrating on his studies.

“Even in my dream, I have never thought of going abroad for my studies but God in His infinite mercy has made it possible for someone to sponsor me to India for studies out of generosity"

Kano sponsors over 1,000 postgraduates on foreign scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 1,001 students bagged a scholarship from the Kano state government to run their postgraduate programme abroad.

The state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Friday, October 20.

At the flag-off of the scholarship scheme, Governor Yusuf urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.

