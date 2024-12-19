The 2025 budget allocates N15.09 billion for tyres, vehicles, and office construction

Also N1.1 billion for SUV replacements and N3.66 billion for operational vehicles in the 2025 budget

N1.83 billion is earmarked for constructing an office complex for Special Advisers, with an additional N2.12 billion set aside for honorariums

The State House has allocated a total of N15.09 billion in the 2025 budget for the purchase of tyres, vehicles, and the construction of an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

This allocation, disclosed in the newly released 2025 Appropriation Bill, is part of a broader spending plan presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

Funds for Tyres, SUVs, and Operational Vehicles

According to the budget document, N164 million will be spent on tyres for bulletproof vehicles, SUVs, operational cars, and platform trucks, The Punch reported.

Additionally, N1.1 billion has been earmarked for the replacement of SUVs, and N3.66 billion will go toward purchasing operational vehicles for the State House.

Notably, N127.86 million will be used to procure new SUVs for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

"The allocation ensures the effective functioning of the executive branch, including ensuring that vehicles and operational equipment are in good condition," a source from the Budget Office explained.

In addition to vehicle purchases, the 2025 budget includes N1.83 billion for the construction of a new office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to the President, The Cable reported.

N2.12 billion has also been allocated for honorarium and sitting allowances.

The 2025 budget, titled "Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity," prioritizes defence, infrastructure, and human capital development.

It proposes a total spending plan of N49.70 trillion, with a projected deficit of N13.39 trillion to be financed through borrowing.

Tinubu emphasises commitment to health, security, others

President Tinubu emphasized his administration's commitment to strengthening security and improving infrastructure during his address at the National Assembly.

Tinubu Addresses NASS Lawmakers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mistakenly referred to the 10th Senate as the 11th during the 2025 budget presentation on Wednesday, December 18.

After he was reminded that lawmakers were the 10th National Assembly, President Tinubu responded humorously, “10th? I wrote 11th, which means you’re all re-elected.”

