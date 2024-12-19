BUA Group, one of Nigeria's biggest, has opened a job opportunity for an asset manager and head of subsurface

The qualified candidates are expected to submit their application before the deadline to stand a chance

BUA Group includes cement manufacturing, sugar refining, flour milling, oil milling, port logistics, real estate development, and related operations

BUA Group, owned by Nigeria's second-richest man, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has announced two exciting job opportunities for Asset Manager and Head of Subsurface positions.

The company is looking to fill the positions at Damas Petrochemicals & Refinery, one of its subsidiaries.

BUA group disclosed this is a post shared on X.

The post reads:

Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Damas Petrochemicals & Refinery is hiring for the positions of Asset Manager and Head of Subsurface; join our team and be part of our journey toward excellence by applying at https://buagroup.com/vacancies/. "

BUA Group cautioned Nigerians against making any payments for the role.

The statement added:

Note: BUA Group, its subsidiaries, and employees will never ask for payment during the recruitment process. Beware of fraudsters and report any such occurrences to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Asset manager job summary

The asset manager will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing the value of the company’s oil and gas assets.

This includes managing the lifecycle of exploration and production assets, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, and ensuring efficient operational performance while maximizing returns on investments.

The ideal candidate will have a solid background in petroleum engineering, project management, and financial analysis, with strong leadership skills to drive strategic initiatives.

More details can be found here

Head, Subsurface job summary

The Head, Subsurface will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of subsurface operations, including geology, geophysics, reservoir engineering, and petrophysics. He will lead the subsurface team and contribute to the strategic direction of our exploration and production activities.

More details can be found here.

