Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, has gifted cash of N2.5 million to 85-year-old Dr Cecilia Akintayo

Akintayo is being celebrated for bagging a doctorate degree in education at the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ogun State

According to the governor, Akintayo is a source of motivation and inspiration for young people to always pursue academic excellence

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has presented a cash gift of N2.5 million to 85-year-old Dr. Cecilia Akintayo, who recently bagged a PhD in Education from the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED). The governor's gesture was in recognition of Akintayo's remarkable achievement, which has inspired many Nigerians.

Akintayo's story is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Despite her advanced age, she pursued her academic dreams with zeal, earning a PhD in Education at the age of 85. Her achievement has been hailed as a milestone, not only for herself but also for the university and the state.

Governor Abiodun honours 85-year-old PhD holder Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Abiodun speaks on 85-year-old PhD holder

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, praised Akintayo for her exceptional achievement. He noted that her story would motivate others, particularly the younger generation, to strive for academic excellence.

The governor's cash gift was seen as a well-deserved reward for Akintayo's hard work and dedication. It also demonstrated the state government's commitment to recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. Akintayo's achievement has brought pride to the state, and the governor's gesture is a fitting recognition of her remarkable feat.

Akintayo's PhD achievement has been celebrated widely, with many Nigerians congratulating her on social media. Her story inspires many, and her achievement will undoubtedly motivate others to pursue their academic dreams, regardless of their age or background.

