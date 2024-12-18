Security in and around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja has been beefed up ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill

President Tinubu will present the 2025 budget to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives today (Wednesday, December 18)

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu-led federal government proposed an N47.9 trillion budget for 2025

FCT, Abuja - Security has been beefed up in and around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepares to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

President Tinubu is expected to present 2025 budgetary estimates of N47.96 trillion to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives today (Wednesday, December 18).

President Bola Tinubu arrives National Assembly to present 2025 budget amid tight secuiry.

As reported by The Nation, armed policemen were stationed at key entry points, the Main Gate (MOPOL), Villa Gate, and Annex Gates.

Security operatives grant access to the National Assembly only to those with proper accreditation.

It was gathered that the accreditation process has been smooth and incident-free despite the tense atmosphere.

Human and vehicular movement were significantly restricted, making the usually lively complex quiet.

The foyer and corridors, typically bustling with activity, were also deserted ahead of the 2025 budget presentation.

Legit.ng recalls that the N47.9tn budget presentation for the year 2025 will no longer be held on Tuesday, December 17, at a joint session of the National Assembly.

President Tinubu will now present the N47.9tn 2025 budget on Wednesday, December 18.

Tinubu previously submitted the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2025-2027.

Tinubu proposes N47.9trn 2025 budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Tinubu-led federal government proposed N47.9 trillion budget for 2025 as 2024 nears its end.

The 2025 budget was proposed at the FEC meeting on Thursday, November 14, which President Tinubu presided over.

The budget is expected to shape the economic trajectory of the country as many Nigerians look forward to relief.

