Man Ordered to Sweep Court Premises for 40 Days as 2024 Ends, Reasons Emerge
- A Kaduna court sentenced Rabiu Gambo, 23, to 40 days of sweeping after pleading guilty to stealing a wallet containing N50,000, ATM cards, and ID cards
- Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel noted leniency due to Gambo's guilty plea, emphasizing the sentence's aim to reform and deter similar crimes
- Prosecutor Chidi Leo said the theft, reported on December 27, contravened the Kaduna State Penal Code of 2017
A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 31, sentenced a 23-year-old man, Rabiu Gambo, to sweep the court premises for 40 days after he pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet.
Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who delivered the judgment, noted that the court showed leniency because Gambo admitted to the crime without wasting the court’s time.
“Your honest plea of guilt has been taken into account, but this punishment should serve as a lesson to you and a deterrent to others,” Emmanuel stated.
The judge also warned Gambo against repeating such offences, urging him to turn a new leaf after serving his punishment, as reported by The Cable.
Details of the Crime
The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, informed the court that the incident occurred on December 27.
According to Leo, the complainant, Yusuf Mai-shago of Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, reported the theft at the Malali Police Station.
“Gambo stole the complainant’s wallet, which contained N50,000, two ATM cards, and other identity cards,” Leo explained.
The offence, he added, contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.
In delivering the sentence, Emmanuel emphasized the importance of community-based punishments in promoting accountability and deterring future crimes, as Vanguard reported.
“This court believes in reformative justice, and we hope this experience will help the convict reconsider his actions,” the magistrate said.
Man sentenced to death for stealing fowl pardoned
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state on Thursday, December 26, pardoned Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing a chicken and eggs in 2010.
In a statement released on Thursday, Adeleke gave the prerogative of mercy to 53 convicts, including Olowookere.
