A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 31, sentenced a 23-year-old man, Rabiu Gambo, to sweep the court premises for 40 days after he pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who delivered the judgment, noted that the court showed leniency because Gambo admitted to the crime without wasting the court’s time.

Magistrate court orders man to sweep premises for 40 days over theft Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

“Your honest plea of guilt has been taken into account, but this punishment should serve as a lesson to you and a deterrent to others,” Emmanuel stated.

The judge also warned Gambo against repeating such offences, urging him to turn a new leaf after serving his punishment, as reported by The Cable.

Details of the Crime

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, informed the court that the incident occurred on December 27.

According to Leo, the complainant, Yusuf Mai-shago of Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, reported the theft at the Malali Police Station.

“Gambo stole the complainant’s wallet, which contained N50,000, two ATM cards, and other identity cards,” Leo explained.

The offence, he added, contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

In delivering the sentence, Emmanuel emphasized the importance of community-based punishments in promoting accountability and deterring future crimes, as Vanguard reported.

“This court believes in reformative justice, and we hope this experience will help the convict reconsider his actions,” the magistrate said.

Source: Legit.ng