On Monday, December 16, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed a tragic collision on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge at Ilubirin.

The accident involved a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC), resulting in one fatality and affecting a total of five individuals.

Quick Response and Rescue Operations

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, stated that LASTMA officials, under the leadership of General Manager Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, promptly arrived at the scene.

With the support of concerned bystanders, they managed to extricate four victims from the wreckage.

Tragically, one individual, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

LASTMA stated that preliminary findings suggested J5 Ford bus experienced brake failure while traveling at high speed, leading to the collision with the Mercedes truck.

Coordinated Emergency Response

Emergency response teams, including the Lasema Response Unit (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Police Force, and LASAMBUS, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation.

All survivors were swiftly transported to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for immediate medical attention.

In a coordinated effort to restore normalcy, LASTMA’s rescue team efficiently cleared the accident site, removing the vehicles and spilled perishable goods to ensure the free flow of traffic along the bridge.

LASTMA reiterated that it remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding all road users and will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to prevent avoidable accidents on Lagos roads.

