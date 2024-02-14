A suspected serial impersonator, Femi Adegbemi, has been arrested for collecting N140,000 from owners of impounded vehicles

Agbemi said he makes N250,000 every week from mostly owners of impounded interstate commercial vehicles.

LASTMA arrested the suspect after he collected N140,000 with the promise to help owners get their impounded vehicles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have apprehended a suspected serial impersonator, Femi Adegbemi.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested for impersonating LASTMA officials and collecting N140,000 from owners of vehicles impounded over traffic infractions.

LASTMA arrest impersonator who makes N250K weekly Photo credit: @followlastma

Source: Twitter

LASTMA disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@followlastma

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed that the agency’s monitoring and surveillance team arrested Agbemi in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

Adebayo said LASTMA officials arrested the suspect following complaints by owners of impounded and ticketed inter-state commercial buses around Moshalasi by the Alaka area of Surulere.

“Investigations conducted revealed that Adegbemi has been collecting huge amounts of money from innocent owners of vehicles impounded by LASTMA officials during enforcement operations.

“The arrested suspect collected N140,000 from owners/drivers by promising to help them get their impounded vehicles released from the custody of the agency.”

The suspected serial impersonator confessed that he and his gang make N250,000 every week.

“I and my other colleagues make an average of N250,000 every week from motorists arrested for committing traffic offences.”

Adegbemi reportedly loiters around LASTMA offices to defraud traffic offenders, whose vehicles were impounded.

The suspect, who resides at No. 9, Anifowose Street, Somolu promised to turn a new leaf if left off the hook.

LASTMA sacks 11 Officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASTMA sacked no less than 11 officers of the transportation agency over allegations of extortion and bribery.

LASTMA disclosed that one of the 12 officials who appeared before its disciplinary committee on Thursday, November 30, 2023, was exonerated from any wrongdoing.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, who confirmed the dismissal said the verdict of the panel was in line with the extant rules as guided by the State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Source: Legit.ng