Lawyer Tope Temokun refuted allegations that Farotimi sent Peter Obi to seek reconciliation with Afe Babalola in a defamation case

Farotimi, facing charges of defaming Babalola in his book, remains in custody and has rejected suggestions of apology or out-of-court settlements

Farotimi emphasized his commitment to truth and principles, urging supporters to disregard narratives suggesting he sought leniency

Tope Temokun, a lawyer representing human rights activist and author Dele Farotimi, has debunked claims that his client sent Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, to seek reconciliation with legal icon Afe Babalola.

This comes amidst an ongoing defamation case involving Farotimi, who is accused of making disparaging claims against Babalola in his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.

Recall that Farotimi was arrested at his Lagos office earlier this month and transported to Ekiti State for prosecution over allegations that he defamed Babalola by accusing him of influencing judicial outcomes.

Farotimi pleaded not guilty and remains in custody while similar charges are being pursued against him in Abuja and Oyo State.

Following this development, Obi visited Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti over the ongoing defamation case against Dele Farotimi.

However, speaking during an appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television, Temokun said Farotimi denied initiating any mediation efforts, emphasizing his firm stance on the matter, Vanguard reported.

Lawyer: Farotimi Stands Firm on Principles

Temokun revealed details from his recent visit to Farotimi at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Facility, where the author is currently detained.

“The visit of Mr. Peter Obi to Aare Afe Babalola, followed by his visit to Mr. Dele Farotimi, created confusion. People started speculating about apology conditions and out-of-court settlements,” Temokun said.

As reported by Channels Television, he further explained Farotimi’s position:

“Farotimi categorically told me, ‘Anyone familiar with my principles and philosophy would know I could never send anyone to beg or seek reconciliation. If anyone believes otherwise, I’d be deeply disappointed.’”

Temokun stressed that Farotimi remains resolute in his fight for justice, refusing to compromise his principles or seek leniency through mediation.

“He told me his focus remains on the truth, not appeasement. He appreciates the support from his legal team and the public but firmly rejects the narrative of begging anyone for his release.”

Court remands Dele Farotimi in prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Ekiti state magistrate court had remanded Dele Farotimi, a Nigerian activist and human rights lawyer, at the correctional centre.

The police had arraigned the activist for alleged defamation of a renowned Nigerian lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola, in his book Samson Osun, the police prosecutor, pleaded with the court that the suspect be remanded for further investigation.

