Gospel singer Lanre Teriba has shared a fun video of his new mansion called 'Lanre Teriba' house

The gospel singer shared the worth of the mansion, which comes with a swimming pool that has his name

Several celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans and followers, have since flooded Lanre Teriba's page to congratulate him

Gospel singer Lanre Teriba, aka Atorise, recently flaunted his new mansion in a video he shared on his social media timelines.

The video captured the new mansion with the inscription 'Lanre Teriba House' near the top of the roof.

Lanre Teriba says his mansion is worth N1 billion. Credit: lanreteriba.

The gate was also designed with the gospel singer's first name at the front.

Aside from the exterior, which was painted white, the gospel singer's swimming pool also had his name written on it.

The mansion's interior came with lavish designs, from the chairs to the electronic gadgets.

In a video caption shared on his YouTube channel, an excited Lanre revealed that the mansion was worth N1 billion.

He also couldn't help but express gratitude to God as he wrote in a caption on his Instagram page:

"With God it is possible. Thank you God!"

Watch the video of Lanre Teriba's new mansion worth N1 billion below:

Meanwhile, Lanre Teriba was in the news some years back after he was called out by one of his baby mamas. He was accused of being highly irresponsible and abandoning his fatherly duties.

Celebs, fans congratulate Lanre Teriba

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

biyisamuel:

"This is massive. Jesu seun!"

ks1malaika:

"Congratulations my brother you shall live long to eat all you labor for."

adxartquake:

"Congratulations ore mi more wins."

officialayuba:

"Congratulations, brother. More blessings."

yemisi_akerele:

"This is huge! Well deserved. Congratulations, more wins by His grace."

estherigbekele:

"Big and Huge Congratulations my brother."

eri_nla1:

"God is faithful… Congratulations Sir."

officialomobanke:

"Congratulations friendship mi OLUWALONIGLORY."

kayslikyjujuband:

"Congratulations sir Kurunmi 1."

Atorise performs at K1's party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the gospel singer was one of the celebrities who attended KWAM 1's 50-year-on-stage celebration.

Atorise called on the celebrant and his wife while delivering his powerful performance at the event.

Reacting to videos from the event, a netizen asked,

"How old is k1 to be celebrating 50yrs on stage?"

