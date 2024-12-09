Nigerians are frustrated as discrepancies between NIMC and bank systems hinder smooth updates to names, ages, and gender details

Nigerians seeking to modify their National Identity Number (NIN) details have expressed frustration over the lack of coordination between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and banks.

While affected citizens struggle with errors and delays in updating their profiles, the institutions involved are trading blame for the ordeal.

Many cannot make transactions on their bank accounts due to differences in details between both organizations.

Bank customers, especially married women attempting to update their maiden names, ages, or gender, reported recurring discrepancies between NIMC and bank records. Many said the modifications reflected correctly on the digital NIN slip and the Nigerian Immigration portal but failed to update on bank systems, leaving them unable to complete transactions.

Speaking to Vanguard, NIMC officials in Delta State attributed the problem to banks using outdated NIMC portals.

A staff member explained:

"The banks are still working with the old system. They need to update to the new portal, like the Nigerian Immigration Service did."

NIMC Director of Corporate Affairs, Kayode Adegoke, reiterated that the Commission’s verification and authentication system was functioning optimally.

Banks deny NIMC's claims

Bank officials have dismissed NIMC’s claims, insisting that errors in the modification process stemmed from the Commission.

A staff member of a Guaranty Trust Bank branch in Delta State, speaking anonymously, said, "We only use the portal provided by NIMC. If modifications are not completed, the old details remain visible to us."

Lagos-based bank customers shared similar frustrations. Mrs. Amaka, who updated her name in September, lamented that her old details still appeared on the NIMC portal despite receiving a corrected NIN slip.

Mrs. Bimbo Adams, another Lagos resident, recounted spending ₦10,000 on multiple visits to the NIMC office and her bank, only to encounter new errors after each correction attempt.

Many customers blamed both institutions for the recurring issues.

"NIMC and the banks need to upgrade their systems. It’s unacceptable to repeatedly face such challenges just to access your money," said Mrs. Modupe Fashina.

Private business centers targeted

Meanwhile, business centres offering NIN modification assistance have become the target of frustrated citizens.

A centre operator in Delta State narrated how a customer nearly attacked him after facing repeated hurdles at her bank.

Citizens call for FG's intervention

With Nigerians increasingly dependent on their NIN for transactions, citizens are calling on the Federal Government to intervene and resolve the crisis.

“Both NIMC and the banks must prioritize fixing this system,” said a trader, Mrs. Fadekemi Shodipe, “because it’s the customers who are suffering.”

How to update date of birth, other NIN details

Legit.ng reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had introduced a new online self-service modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

The platform enables users to modify personal information such as their name, phone number, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices. While the service provides convenience, there are associated fees for certain updates.

