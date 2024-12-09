Olanike Nafisat Balogun becomes customs' first female pilot

Deputy Superintendent of Customs (Pilot) Olanike Nafisat Balogun has made history as the first female pilot in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), rising from a cabin crew member to a licensed pilot

Her journey, marked by determination and support from the NCS, showcases her resilience and commitment to public service

Balogun hopes to inspire young Nigerians, especially women, to pursue their dreams and break through barriers in aviation and beyond

Deputy Superintendent of Customs (Pilot) Olanike Nafisat Balogun has etched her name in the annals of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as its first-ever female pilot.

Born in Kaduna and originating from Odo-Otin Local Government Area, Osun State, Balogun's career took flight in 2002 when she joined the NCS as a Customs Assistant, serving initially as a cabin crew member in the Airwing Unit.

Transformative Journey

Reflecting on her career progression, DSC Balogun shared how her unwavering ambition and the support of the NCS enabled her transformation from a flight attendant to a licensed pilot.

"Choosing to remain in the Service when many of my peers moved to higher-paying airline jobs was a challenging decision, but my resolve to serve the public and achieve my dream of piloting was steadfast," she remarked.

Educational and Career Achievements

Balogun’s academic accolades include an Advanced Diploma in Air Ticketing and Cabin Services, a Master's degree in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, and a Pilot Certification from the Flying Academy in Miami, Florida.

These milestones were achieved with the sponsorship and encouragement of the NCS, which supported her training and professional growth.

As the pioneer female pilot in the NCS Airwing, Balogun aims to inspire women within and beyond the Service to pursue their aspirations.

"Being the first female pilot in the service is not just a personal achievement but a testament to my commitment and the enhanced capabilities of the NCS," she stated.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Balogun’s ongoing passion for flying is matched by her desire to motivate others.

"I hope my story encourages young Nigerians, especially women, to pursue their dreams and break through any barriers they face," she said.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, praised her dedication, describing her accomplishment as a symbol of the Service’s dedication to fostering talent and innovation.

"Her journey is a powerful example of what determination and institutional backing can achieve," he commented.

