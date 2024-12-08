Over 1,000 children were circumcised in Sokoto State on December 7, sponsored by PDP chieftain Faruku Fada to help underprivileged families

The event, held at Alhuda College of Health Technology, aimed to uphold cultural practices and support families amid economic hardships

Parents expressed gratitude, noting the financial relief, as hospital circumcision would have been unaffordable during tough times

Sokoto State witnessed a wave of jubilation on Saturday, December 7, as over 1,000 children were circumcised in a philanthropic gesture aimed at assisting underprivileged families.

The mass circumcision exercise, sponsored by Faruku Fada, a prominent PDP chieftain and philanthropist, took place at Alhuda College of Health Technology and extended to the North and South Local Government Areas of the state.

Parents jubilate as 1000 boys get circumcised in Sokoto state Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Legit.ng reports that circumcision holds significant cultural importance within the Hausa community, symbolizing a rite of passage for boys under the age of 10 during the harmattan season.

Adults who have undergone this tradition are often regarded with higher esteem.

Bello Goronyo, the state PDP chairman, praised Fada's initiative as an effort to preserve and celebrate the tradition of Hausa-speaking communities, The Punch reported.

“This gesture will help revive our cherished customs,” Goronyo said.

He also encouraged other philanthropists and individuals to emulate Fada’s commitment to community service.

Speaking after the exercise commenced, Faruku Fada shared the motivation behind the project.

“The mass circumcision will be carried out in all communities within Sokoto North and South, regardless of tribal or political affiliations.

“We aim to assist less privileged parents who might not be able to afford the procedure due to economic constraints," Fada declared.

Fada underscored the importance of giving back to society, particularly in times of economic hardship, Vanguard reported.

“We will do our best within our God-given resources to give back to society,” he added.

Parents react to Goronyo's gesture

The initiative was met with overwhelming appreciation from parents, many of whom spoke on the challenges they face due to economic pressures.

One parent shared,

“If I had to take my child to the hospital for circumcision, it would cost me N8,000. Now, it’s being done free of charge, especially at a time when people are struggling to make ends meet. How would I even afford to buy medicine?”

Another parent added,

“After the circumcision, they also provide us with money and medicine to help ease the children’s discomfort. It’s a blessing for us.”

Sokoto gov approves 200k monthly allowance for students

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has approved N200,000 as maintenance fees for principals of each secondary school across the 23 local governments every month.

The gesture is to ensure the delivery of quality education to the citizens of the state in a conducive environment.

Source: Legit.ng