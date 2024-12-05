Officials from the presidency, journalists, and senior management staff of the NNPCL conducted a tour of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Eleme, Rivers state, on Wednesday, December 4

During the tour, Legit.ng gathered that an official of the refinery revealed that the crude oil processed is sourced from the Bonny Terminal

In the same vein, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disclosed that although crude oil processing is ongoing, the refinery is "not currently running at 100%"

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has said a diverse fact-finding team that recently visited the Port Harcourt refinery "has buried the various doubts and lies" about the facility.

Legit.ng reports that Onanuga was part of a fact-finding team that visited the 60,000 barrels daily Port Harcourt refining complex in Rivers state on Wednesday, December 4.

Recall on Tuesday, November 26, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced that the refinery which has been moribund for years has started refining crude following years of rehabilitation works. This was met with some scepticism, thus prompting a tour by some select persons.

Noting that the team was "satisfied with what we saw", Onanuga shared their findings on Thursday morning, December 5.

He said via his verified X handle:

"Our team, guided by the refinery's managing director Ibrahim Onoja, toured the entire complex, from the computerised control room to the loading bay and every section in between. We asked pointed questions and received satisfactory answers, dispelling our doubts and misconceptions."

"Port Harcourt refinery doesn't lack crude to refine"

Furthermore, Onanuga quashed the claims that the refinery lacks crude to refine, saying it receives regular crude supplies.

He added:

"Nigerians must ignore naysayers and false information about the refinery's operations. While it is not currently running at 100%, it is functioning at 70% installed capacity, with plans to increase production shortly."

Products produced at Port Harcourt refinery

Onanuga listed the products at the refinery as including kerosene, low-pour fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), diesel, and gasoline. The latter, he said, is blended with other products to make the petrol in cars.

The presidential aide commended the NNPCL and the Port Harcourt refinery team "for reviving this dead asset, which was on the verge of becoming a museum piece".

MURIC eyes revival of Kaduna refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent faith-based human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), said with the revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, the NNPCL should expedite the scheduled reactivation of the Kaduna refinery.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC's executive director, argued that instead of turning attention to the Warri refinery in Delta state, the oil industry should focus on the Kaduna refinery “for security concerns, strategic planning, and geopolitical balancing”.

