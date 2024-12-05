The South African presidency has clarified that Nigerians applying for visas in the southern African country will still have to submit certified copies of their passports

There have been controversies in the country following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa has announced

President Ramaphosa has said that the simplified visa process for Nigerians was meant to boost the trade and tourism between Nigeria and South Africa

The South African presidency has stepped in to clear up a misunderstanding surrounding the visa application process for Nigerian citizens travelling to South Africa. The controversy started when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals, which included allowing applicants to apply for a visa without submitting their passports.

According to Ramaphosa, the simplified visa process is aimed at boosting trade and tourism between the two countries. To facilitate trade, qualifying Nigerian businesses will be granted a five-year, multiple-entry visa, while Nigerian tourists will also benefit from the new process.

South Africa speaks on visa applications for Nigerians Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The presidency has emphasized that the changes are designed to improve the customer experience while ensuring the security and integrity of the visa application process.

How to apply for South Africa's visa

Times Live reported that Nigerian citizens must submit certified copies of the bio-page of their passports and their actual passports for verification to apply for a visa. Once a visa has been approved, the applicant must submit their passport for the process to be finalized and for the visa to be affixed to the passport. This process is part of the South African government's efforts to modernize and streamline visa application processes worldwide.

The Presidency has assured that modernizing the visa application process does not compromise the integrity of the visa system. The changes are aimed at enabling economic activities and boosting tourism while protecting national security. With the clarification, it is hoped that the controversy surrounding the visa application process will be put to rest.

African presidents who are 70 and above

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been discovered to be one of the oldest presidents in Africa at the moment.

This is because the continent produced the youngest president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the president of Senegal, who was sworn in on Tuesday, April 2.

There are other countries in Africa whose presidents are in their fifties and sixties. Still, the superpowers in the continents appear to be led by the people of the older generations, including Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng