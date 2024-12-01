Katsina State plans to reactivate the 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm, with Governor Radda announcing the project in Paris

Governor Radda also unveiled plans for a 10MW solar farm to help make Katsina a renewable energy leader and support the state’s sustainability efforts

The state plans to build a mini hydroelectric station at Danja Dam, providing energy for local use and businesses, as part of its renewable energy strategy

Katsina State has set its sights on revitalizing the long-neglected 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm.

Legit.ng gathered that this move is to strengthen its energy infrastructure after nearly two decades of dormancy.

Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda announced this initiative during a meeting with Vergnet Groupe, a French Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), in Paris, France.

Governor Radda, accompanied by Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed, Special Adviser on Power and Energy, emphasized that the project aligns with Nigeria's Renewable Energy Master Plan and 2060 net-zero emissions targets.

“This is more than just an investment in our energy sector; it’s a commitment to a sustainable future.

"The project, expected to power around 4,400 homes in Katsina, is part of broader efforts to shift the state toward cleaner, renewable energy sources," the statement revealed.

In addition to rehabilitating the wind farm, the Katsina governor revealed plans for a 10MW solar farm, underscoring Katsina's goal to become a renewable energy hub.

“These initiatives will contribute to the state's vision of leading Nigeria’s renewable energy transition,” he added.

A pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed with Ocean Solutions Energie, a French company focused on renewable energy projects in Africa.

The agreement, which aims to expand electricity access and support Nigeria's net-zero goal, was signed by Governor Radda and Mr. Minkaila Salami, Chairman of Ocean Solutions Energie.

Pilot hydroelectric project in the works

Governor Radda announced plans to launch a mini hydroelectric power station at Danja Dam as a pilot project.

The station will provide reliable energy for irrigation, a water treatment plant, local businesses, and households.

“We are committed to supporting this project financially to ensure its success and sustainability,” he assured.

