PDP Chairmanship Aspirant Utaan Calls for Unity Ahead of Key NEC Meeting
- PDP chairmanship aspirant, Conrad Utaan, calls for unity ahead of February’s crucial NEC meeting, urging meaningful stakeholder consultations
- Utaan commends PDP leaders, including Acting Chairman Umar Damagum, for their efforts in strengthening the party during its transformative journey
- He emphasizes PDP's legacy of inclusivity, urging members to renew their commitment to a just, prosperous future for Nigeria
An aspirant for the PDP National Chairmanship, Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan, has urged unity among party members ahead of the February 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.
Utaan expressed gratitude for the support received since announcing his candidacy, pledging to uphold the values of the party. He described the NEC meeting as a significant step in strengthening the PDP.
He lauded the contributions of the National Working Committee, led by Ambassador Umar Damagum, along with the PDP Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees. He encouraged members to remain patient and steadfast during the leadership selection process. According to Utaan, the PDP’s legacy as a symbol of democracy and inclusivity must be upheld. He stressed the need to harness the energy of the youth while valuing the wisdom of elders.
“Only unity and collaboration can take us to our destination,” he noted, expressing optimism about the party's future.
The February NEC meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the PDP’s path forward as it navigates a transformative period.
