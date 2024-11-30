Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has called for inter-agency collaboration to prevent waterways accidents following a tragic boat incident that claimed several lives

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has urged for inter-agency collaboration to prevent waterways accidents following a recent boat tragedy that claimed the lives of several Kogi State indigenes.

The was announced in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismail Isah, on Saturday.

Governor's Concern and Call for Action

Governor Ododo expressed deep sorrow over the accident, highlighting that many of the victims were women, petty traders, and artisans who contribute to the state's economy.

He noted the increasing dangers of the waterway linking Kogi with Niger State, stating:

“The waterway linking Kogi and Niger state was becoming increasingly dangerous as a result of frequent boat accidents.”

The governor called on relevant authorities to implement safety measures to minimize risks associated with water transportation.

Commendation and Appeal

Ododo commended the National Inland Waterways Authority for their swift search and rescue operations.

He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts through inter-agency collaboration to prevent future accidents and enhance emergency response management.

“Efforts should be made through inter-agency collaboration to prevent further accidents and coordinate emergency response,” he noted.

Sympathy and Support

Governor Ododo extended his condolences to the families of the victims, assuring them that the government would support those injured in their recovery.

