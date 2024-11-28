BREAKING: Nigeria to Conduct National Census in 2025 After Nearly Two-Decade Delay
- Nigeria's first population census since 2006 has been scheduled for 2025, addressing nearly two decades of demographic data gaps
- NPC Chairman Nasir Isa Kwarra emphasizes the critical role of accurate population data in resource allocation and improving public health services
- Delays under previous administrations postponed the census twice, showcasing the need for a comprehensive and timely exercise
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has announced that Nigeria’s long-awaited national census will be conducted in 2025.
This marks the first census in the country since 2006, breaking the United Nations' guideline for nations to hold censuses every decade.
Kwarra made this declaration on Thursday during the 2024 Anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Abuja.
He emphasized the critical impact of the delay on national development, particularly in resource allocation and demographic planning.
“This gap in accurate population data poses challenges in tailoring reproductive health services and interventions to specific demographic groups, ultimately undermining progress toward reducing maternal mortality and improving access to family planning,” Kwarra stated.
He also noted that the absence of accurate population data has created significant challenges in addressing reproductive health needs, reducing maternal mortality, and improving access to family planning.
The census was originally scheduled for 2023 but was postponed twice under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration
