The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has announced that Nigeria’s long-awaited national census will be conducted in 2025.

This marks the first census in the country since 2006, breaking the United Nations' guideline for nations to hold censuses every decade.

Kwarra made this declaration on Thursday during the 2024 Anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Abuja.

He emphasized the critical impact of the delay on national development, particularly in resource allocation and demographic planning.

“This gap in accurate population data poses challenges in tailoring reproductive health services and interventions to specific demographic groups, ultimately undermining progress toward reducing maternal mortality and improving access to family planning,” Kwarra stated.

He also noted that the absence of accurate population data has created significant challenges in addressing reproductive health needs, reducing maternal mortality, and improving access to family planning.

The census was originally scheduled for 2023 but was postponed twice under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

