GWR: João Marinho Neto Confirmed as World’s Oldest Man at Age 112
- João Marinho Neto, now the world’s oldest living man at 112, has been confirmed by LongeviQuest following the death of the UK's John Tinniswood
- Born in 1912, João, a dedicated farmer, credits his longevity to being surrounded by good people and staying close to family
- Despite facing severe droughts, he built a stable life, leaving behind a legacy of six children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren
João Marinho Neto has been confirmed as the world’s oldest man living, following the death of the UK’s John Tinniswood at age 112.
LongeviQuest verified João's age as 112 years and 52 days on November 26 in Apuiarés, Ceará, Brazil.
Life Rooted in Farming
Born on October 5, 1912, in Maranguape, Ceará, João moved to a rural area of Apuiarés with his parents.
From a young age, he helped his father in the fields, taking care of cattle and harvesting fruit. João followed his father's footsteps, becoming a dedicated farmer.
He married Josefa Albano dos Santos and had four children: Antônio, José, Fátima, and Vanda. Later, with partner Antonia Rodrigues Moura, he welcomed three more children: Vinícius, Jarbas, and Conceição.
Legacy and Longevity
João credits his long life to being surrounded by good people and keeping his loved ones close.
Despite facing severe droughts, he built a financially stable life, accumulating assets including land and houses.
Currently, he has six living children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A representative for LongeviQuest praised João’s remarkable achievement, stating, “His story stands as an inspiration to people across the globe.”
João has held the title of oldest living man in Latin America since the death of Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela earlier this year at age 114.
The oldest woman and person living is Tomiko Itooka of Japan, born May 23, 1908.
Hilda Baci Officially Dethroned as GWR
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Guinness World Records (GWR) has announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new holder of the longest cooking marathon (individual) record.
The announcement comes 180 days after Nigeria's Hilda Baci set the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual following her May 11 cook-a-thon which lasted for 93 hours and 11 minutes.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.