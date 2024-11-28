João Marinho Neto, now the world’s oldest living man at 112, has been confirmed by LongeviQuest following the death of the UK's John Tinniswood

Born in 1912, João, a dedicated farmer, credits his longevity to being surrounded by good people and staying close to family

Despite facing severe droughts, he built a stable life, leaving behind a legacy of six children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren

João Marinho Neto has been confirmed as the world’s oldest man living, following the death of the UK’s John Tinniswood at age 112.

LongeviQuest verified João's age as 112 years and 52 days on November 26 in Apuiarés, Ceará, Brazil.

Life Rooted in Farming

Born on October 5, 1912, in Maranguape, Ceará, João moved to a rural area of Apuiarés with his parents.

From a young age, he helped his father in the fields, taking care of cattle and harvesting fruit. João followed his father's footsteps, becoming a dedicated farmer.

He married Josefa Albano dos Santos and had four children: Antônio, José, Fátima, and Vanda. Later, with partner Antonia Rodrigues Moura, he welcomed three more children: Vinícius, Jarbas, and Conceição.

Legacy and Longevity

João credits his long life to being surrounded by good people and keeping his loved ones close.

Despite facing severe droughts, he built a financially stable life, accumulating assets including land and houses.

Currently, he has six living children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A representative for LongeviQuest praised João’s remarkable achievement, stating, “His story stands as an inspiration to people across the globe.”

João has held the title of oldest living man in Latin America since the death of Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela earlier this year at age 114.

The oldest woman and person living is Tomiko Itooka of Japan, born May 23, 1908.

