Lekki, Lagos state - 28-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Patrick Akpoguma, has been arrested by police operatives in Lagos state.

Akpoguma offered USD 100,000 ((approximately ₦174 million) as a bribe to the police which was accepted and registered as evidence against the suspect.

Akpoguma is involved in romance scams, identity theft, hacking, cryptocurrency fraud, ritualism, and cultism. Photo credit: @OAlmarkazy

As reported by Vanguard, the police said Akpoguma defrauded his victims through romance scams, identity theft, hacking, cryptocurrency fraud, ritualism, and cultism.

He told newsmen that he gave the bribe offer to the police in an attempt to clear his name.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Adegoke Fayoade, said the police received a complaint from residents of Chevron Drive, Lekki, where the suspect resides.

Fayoade disclosed that the police began an investigation on 7 November 2024.

He explained that the suspect impersonates famous Caucasian Americans, such as Colonel Matt Herbert, a serving U.S. Army officer currently on a peacekeeping mission in Iran, and Adam Taggart, a renowned cryptocurrency and stock brokerage expert.

“To perfect these fraudulent activities, he created a fake Instagram account under the name ‘Adam Taggart.’ This account allowed him to purchase a silicone face and hand mask from maskmakers.com, which was delivered to his residence on Chevron Drive, Lekki. He paid $11,200 USD for the manufacturing of this mask, which he used to impersonate Adam Taggart on Facebook and Instagram.”

In his Confession, Akpoguma claimed that he does leave his victims penniless.

The Mechanical Engineering graduate said he went into fraud because he felt he was too intelligent to work for a salary.

“I felt too intelligent to work for a salary, which is why I turned to fraud three years ago. I’ve made over $500,000 USD since then. I own a house in Lagos, another in Edo State, and a GLE Benz worth ₦100 million.”

