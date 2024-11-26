Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Calabar, Cross River state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would not hesitate to join the national action if negotiations with the Cross River state government fail to yield results.

Workers across the state have complied with the ongoing two-day warning strike to protest against the state government’s failure to implement the proposed N70,000 minimum wage.

The nationwide strike is scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Photo credit: /@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The NLC chairman, Gregory Olayi said the two-day warning strike was to press for negotiation and an agreement on the new minimum wage.

The ongoing two-day warning strike started on Monday, November 25while the nationwide strike is scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

According to The Nation, Olayi disclosed that their next meeting has been adjourned till Thursday, November 28.

“Sunday is the beginning of the national strike, when the strike comes without any resolution, there’s no way we can stay out of it.

“We’ll mobilize people to join the strike; the Governor according to his representatives is saying he can pay N70,000. But payment of N70,000 doesn’t just come like that, it has its own consequential adjustments, so that’s what we’re talking about”

Nigerian governor reacts to 2-day warning strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Cross Rivers state government reacted to a two-day warning strike declared by organised labour in the state over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

The organised labour had vowed to commence the two-day warning strike at midnight on Sunday, November 24.

Addressing this, Governor Bassey Edet Otu urged the NLC and TUC to call off their planned state-wide strike and join in creating a better Cross River for all its residents.

Source: Legit.ng