FULL LIST: 5 Newest Countries in the World, Details Emerge
The world’s map continues to evolve, with new nations emerging from historical events such as independence struggles, the breakup of larger countries, and international agreements.
Below are the five newest countries to join the global community:
1. South Sudan (2011)
- Independence Date: July 9, 2011
- Capital: Juba
South Sudan became the world’s newest country after gaining independence from Sudan following a referendum where 98.83% of voters chose separation.
Despite its independence, the country has faced a civil war and ongoing challenges in establishing peace and stability, as Vanguard reported.
2. Montenegro (2006)
- Independence Date: June 3, 2006
- Capital: Podgorica
Montenegro split from Serbia after a referendum in which 55.5% voted for independence. It became the 192nd United Nations member and is working towards EU membership while playing a key role in NATO as its 29th member state.
3. Serbia (2006)
- Independence Date: June 5, 2006
- Capital: Belgrade
Following Montenegro’s independence, Serbia emerged as the successor state. It remains focused on economic development and seeks EU membership while dealing with the unresolved issue of Kosovo’s independence.
4. Timor-Leste (2002)
- Independence Date: May 20, 2002
- Capital: Dili
After years of Indonesian occupation, Timor-Leste became an independent country following a UN-backed referendum. The country continues to rebuild its economy, heavily relying on oil and gas exports.
5. Palau (1994)
- Independence Date: October 1, 1994
- Capital: Ngerulmud
Palau gained independence under a Compact of Free Association with the U.S. and remains reliant on U.S. financial aid and defense support. It joined the UN later that year, marking its place in the global community.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944