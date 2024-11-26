The world’s map continues to evolve, with new nations emerging from historical events such as independence struggles, the breakup of larger countries, and international agreements.

Below are the five newest countries to join the global community:

1. South Sudan (2011)

- Independence Date: July 9, 2011

- Capital: Juba

South Sudan became the world’s newest country after gaining independence from Sudan following a referendum where 98.83% of voters chose separation.

Despite its independence, the country has faced a civil war and ongoing challenges in establishing peace and stability, as Vanguard reported.

2. Montenegro (2006)

- Independence Date: June 3, 2006

- Capital: Podgorica

Montenegro split from Serbia after a referendum in which 55.5% voted for independence. It became the 192nd United Nations member and is working towards EU membership while playing a key role in NATO as its 29th member state.

3. Serbia (2006)

- Independence Date: June 5, 2006

- Capital: Belgrade

Following Montenegro’s independence, Serbia emerged as the successor state. It remains focused on economic development and seeks EU membership while dealing with the unresolved issue of Kosovo’s independence.

4. Timor-Leste (2002)

- Independence Date: May 20, 2002

- Capital: Dili

After years of Indonesian occupation, Timor-Leste became an independent country following a UN-backed referendum. The country continues to rebuild its economy, heavily relying on oil and gas exports.

5. Palau (1994)

- Independence Date: October 1, 1994

- Capital: Ngerulmud

Palau gained independence under a Compact of Free Association with the U.S. and remains reliant on U.S. financial aid and defense support. It joined the UN later that year, marking its place in the global community.

