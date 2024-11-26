Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released the list of the most innovative countries in the world in 2024.

The ranking is according to the annual Global Innovation Index (GII) which assesses the innovation performance of 133 economies worldwide.

Switzerland has retained the top spot while Sweden, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom were ranked second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

According to The Nation, these countries excel in technological advancements, funding for R&D, and policy frameworks conducive to innovation.

The ranking points to gaps in research and development (R&D), infrastructure, and policies fostering innovation.

Africa ranking

Mauritius has the highest ranking in the African continent and 55th globally in the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII).

South Africa is second and 69th globally, Kenya occupies the third position and 96th and Ghana is the fourth and 101st.

Nigeria was ranked 113th globally and 15th in Africa while Rwanda (104th) and Côte d’Ivoire (112th) made modest progress.

List of most innovative countries

Switzerland

Sweden

United States of America

Singapore

United Kingdom

Republic of Korea

Finland

Netherlands

Germany

Denmark

China

France

Japan

Canada

Israel

Estonia

Austria

Hong Kong, China

Ireland

Luxembourg

List of 10 most innovative countries in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ranked as one of the least innovative countries in Africa in a new report.

Nigeria's ranking is not only shocking but captures the failure of the government to prioritize investments in scientific research and development.

South Africa is listed as the second most inventive country in 2022, with Botswana and Kenya coming in third and fourth, respectively.

