Court Orders Arrest Of Businessman Over Alleged Fraud

A Chief Magistrate Court in Bwari, Abuja has ordered the arrest of a businessman, Dr Bright Echefu

The presiding judge, Okechikwu John Akweke, ordered the FCT Commissioner of Police, Disu Olatunji to arrest Echefu and his company

Echefu allegedly defrauded BCG NEEDS Company of $651, 280 under the pretence of supplying drones and accessories

FCT, Abuja - A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Bwari area council, Abuja has ordered the arrest of the Chief Executive of a security company, Briech Intelligence Fusion Limited, Dr Bright Echefu over an allegation of $651, 280 fraud.

Echefu is said to have allegedly defrauded BCG NEEDS Company of the said amount under the pretence of supplying drones and accessories.

The court ordered the FCT Commissioner of Police, Disu Olatunji to arrest Echefu and his company.

According to Leadership, Echefu is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Satellite Television.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier arraigned the businessman at the federal high court over allegations of tax evasion, money laundering, and advanced fee fraud.

The presiding judge, Okechikwu John Akweke, ordered Echefu’s arrest after the motion was moved by John Paul Eze Esq. of O. J. Law Consult.

Akweke said the order is to compel Echefu and his company appearances before the court in line with Section 113 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

“Bring them before this court on or before the next adjourn date to enable them to stand their trial.”

The court adjourned the case to December 9, 2024.

