Senator Ali Ndume has disclosed how the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah can be honoured in the national assembly

The lawmaker representing Borno South urged the Senate to allow Ubah's wife, Uchenna replace her husband

Ndume Cited historical precedents of individuals who have served in the Senate because of their husbands and relatives

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume has appealed to the Nigerian Senate to allow late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s widow to replace him in the red chamber.

Legit.ng reported that Ubah who represented Anambra South Senatorial District died in London, United Kingdom in July 2024.

According to The Punch, Ndume said it is important to preserve Ubah’s legacy and aspirations through his family.

The lawmaker representing Borno South stated this during the Valedictory session held in honour of the late senator on Tuesday, November 19.

Ndume told his colleagues that Ubah’s wife should succeed him in the senate to preserve his “legacy and aspirations”.

“What I want to appeal to you, Mr. President, is that we keep the spirit and aspirations of Ifeanyi alive.”

Ndume reminded the senate that the late Chuba Okadigbo was replaced by his wife, Margery to carry on his legacy.

He also mentioned Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, who carries on the political legacy of the Yar’Adua family, and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who served in the senate courtesy of her husband, Bola Tinubu’s influence amongst others.

“I appeal to you, Mr. President and my distinguished colleagues to support the idea of his family having a spiritual representative here in this chamber.

“This will ensure continuity and honour for the Anambra South Senatorial District.”

Family releases Senator Ubah's Funeral Arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the funeral arrangements of the late Senator Ubah were released to the public.

Ubah’s funeral arrangement will start with a Night of Tributes at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The secretary, the national burial committee, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, released the burial arrangement.

