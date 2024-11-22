Speaker Tajudeen Abbas cautioned House members against causing distractions during plenary, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum

The warning followed a misunderstanding over a Clerk's lengthy reading, which the Speaker misinterpreted due to ongoing side conversations

A trending video of the exchange has sparked online discussions about the need for order in legislative proceedings

A moment of drama unfolded during a plenary session of the House of Representatives when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas reprimanded members for distracting him during proceedings.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, November 22, has since sparked online discussions as a video of the exchange trends across social media platforms.

Addressing the situation, Speaker Abbas said:

"It is very important. It is not good to be approaching the chair. It distracts me a lot. It also distracts us a lot."

The comment came after a misunderstanding ensued over a lengthy title read by the Clerk, which the Speaker initially thought required endorsement, The Cable reported.

Explaining his confusion, Abbas said:

"What happened was that the Clerk read a long title, but because I was engaged in another conversation, I thought it was supposed to go for endorsement. That’s why I called her out."

The Speaker emphasized the need for decorum during sessions:

"It is not good for us to be interrupting when plenary is going on," Abbas said.

The stern warning seemed to resonate across the chamber, as members adjusted their behaviour, ensuring smoother proceedings for the remainder of the session.

