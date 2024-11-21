BREAKING: Former FEDECO Executive Secretary, Ahmadu Kurfi, Dies At 93, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Katsina state - A former executive secretary of the defunct Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) in the Second Republic, Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, has passed on at the age of 93.
It was gathered that Kurfi passed on early this morning on Thursday, November 21.
FEDECO metamorphosed into the present-day Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It was FEDECO that organised the election that brought in Alhaji Shehu Shagari as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1979.
According to the Leadership, Kurfi, who was the District Head of Kurfi in Katsina state was born in 1931.
Before his passage, he was the eldest living monarch of the Katsina Emirate and held the ‘Maradin Katsina’ traditional title in the Katsina Emirate.
Kurfi's career
Kurfi was the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defence when the 1966 coup took place.
He was senior civil servant at the federal level for many years, serving as a permanent secretary in the Office of the Head of Service.
Kurfi was the first executive secretary of FEDECO, set up by the military government of Olusegun Obasanjo to organise the transition to civilian rule in 1979.
He was also former Permanent Secretary and Sole Administrator, Kaduna Local Government at the defunct Kaduna State.
Former INEC Chairman Humphrey Nwosu is dead
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the then National Electoral Commission (NEC), Professor Humphrey Nwosu, is dead.
Nwosu oversaw the June 12, 1993 election between Chief MKO Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bashir Tofa of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC).
Nwosu was ordered to halt further announcements of the June 12 election by the military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida's regime.
