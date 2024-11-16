Senator Ali Ndume has urged Daniel Bwala to reconcile with Vice President Kashim Shettima

Ndume advised Bwala to emulate loyal associates like Sunday Dare and Nuhu Ribadu, urging him to work closely with Tinubu's administration

Highlighting the importance of connecting with the grassroots, Ndume encouraged Bwala to maintain ties to his Borno State origins

Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South, has urged Daniel Bwala, newly appointed as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reconcile with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Ndume’s remarks come as a reaction to Bwala’s controversial political journey, which included resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 due to objections to the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Ndume advises Bwala after an appointment from Tinubu Photo credit: Ali Ndume/Daniel Bwala

Source: Facebook

“Seek forgiveness from the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, whose appointment made you leave APC because he is a Muslim.

Work with him closely too as your second principal, to promote the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President," Ndume advised.

Ndume advises Bwala on teamwork and loyalty

Ndume also emphasized the importance of collaboration and loyalty in Bwala’s new role, urging him to emulate the dedication shown by other key figures in Tinubu’s administration, The Punch reported.

“You should learn from Sunday Dare and Bayo Onanuga, who are long and loyal associates of Tinubu and always defend the policies of Mr. President without being abusive or offensive.

“You should also learn from the likes of Hadiza Bala-Usman and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who defend and market Tinubu’s policies backed by facts and figures," he said.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots connection, Ndume advised Bwala to remain in touch with his roots in Borno State, Leadership reported.

“Finally, you should link up with our people at the grassroots because charity begins from home,” the senator added.

Commending Tinubu for Bwala’s appointment, Ndume praised the President’s inclusive and magnanimous approach to leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng