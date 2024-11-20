BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Aiyedatiwa, Deputy as Ajayi Declares Legal War
- Governor-elect Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Adelami Olayide, received certificates of return from INEC in Abuja on November 20
- Aiyedatiwa of APC won the Ondo governorship election, defeating PDP's Agboola Ajayi by securing 366,781 votes across all 18 LGAs
- Aiyedatiwa pledged inclusive governance, stating the certificate represents the people's trust, while his deputy vowed to fulfil campaign promises
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Ondo State Governor-elect Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Adelami Olayide.
The certificates were handed over on Wednesday, November 20, in Abuja by Prof. Kunle Ajayi, the Supervisory National Commissioner for Ondo State.
Representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aiyedatiwa defeated Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 15 other candidates in the governorship election held on Saturday, November 16, Vanguard reported.
Aiyedatiwa emerged victorious across all 18 local government areas, securing 366,781 votes to Ajayi’s 117,845.
Aiyedatiwa, Ondo governor-elect reacts
Aiyedatiwa who had earlier spoken after his victory at the polls, vowed to prioritize development and inclusivity.
Adelami Olayide, the deputy governor-elect, pledged to work closely with Aiyedatiwa to deliver their campaign promises, as reported by The Punch.
PDP's Ajayi vows legal action on Ondo guber outcome
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 16 Ondo governorship election, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, has broken his silence, rejecting the election results.
Ajayi further revealed the next step to seek redress at the tribunal.
Speaking for the first time since the election, the former Deputy Governor accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electoral process.
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the ruling party will try its best to capture all southwest states.
Ganduje’s promise comes amid APC’s victory in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.
