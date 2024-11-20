Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has criticized former President Obasanjo for calling Nigeria a "failed state"

Ibrahim emphasized the progress under President Tinubu's administration, highlighting reforms like subsidy removal and economic independence

The senator questioned Obasanjo’s focus on the nation’s economic challenges while ignoring improvements in security

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South, has sharply criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo for describing Nigeria as a "failed state."

Ibrahim asserted that such remarks are counterproductive and fail to acknowledge the progress under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Jimoh, a Nigerian senator reacts to Obasanjo statement about Nigeria Photo credit: Jimoh Ibrahim

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian senator said this while speaking on Channels Television's Politics on Wednewday, November 20.

“I have a lot of respect for former President Olusegun Obasanjo, but the language of war in peacetime is a disaster.

“Nigeria is working under this government. If Nigeria is a failed state, then what do we say about Ghana?" he said.

Obasanjo made the controversial statement during his keynote address at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, USA.

The former president of Nigeria described Nigeria as being in a state of “state capture” and called for credible leadership at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore electoral integrity, The Punch reported.

In response, Ibrahim listed reforms under Tinubu's administration, including subsidy removal and economic independence, as evidence of progress, as reported by Vanguard.

“IMF is going to like Tinubu for some of the reforms that he is pioneering. This government is not running policies dictated by America or China,” he noted.

Jimoh questions Obasanjo for ignoring Nigeria's security state

The senator questioned Obasanjo’s silence on the improvements in national security under Tinubu.

“Why is Obasanjo not talking about Boko Haram or the improved security situation? Is the dollar-to-naira ratio now the only measure of government performance?” he asked.

Ibrahim urged Obasanjo to adopt a more constructive tone, emphasizing the need for unity.

“When you use the language of war in peacetime, you are doing a disservice to the nation,” he concluded.

Why Tinubu demoted Bwala as presidential spokesperson - Report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala's stint as President Bola Tinubu's spokesman was remarkably short, lasting just 24 hours.

On November 14, Bwala was initially appointed as the president's special adviser on media and public communication, but his role was swiftly reassigned to the special adviser on policy communication.

According to insiders quoted by TheCable, Bwala's move was seen as an attempt to usurp Onanuga's role. President Tinubu was reportedly furious when he learned of the development and directed Onanuga to make a statement correcting the impression.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng