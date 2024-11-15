Nigeria's richest men's wealth has increased this week, helping them climb the list of Forbes global ranking

Dangote remains the number one richest man in Nigeria, followed by Mike Adenuga and Abdul Samad Rabiu

The three billionaires remain key players in the Nigerian economy, with jobs created across different industries

The combined wealth of Nigeria's three wealthiest men increased to $22 billion as of Friday, November 15, 2024.

Data from Forbes showed that Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu increased their wealth in the last 24 hours.

Nigeria billionaires make more money

In the past 24 hours, Nigerian billionaires have seen their wealth grow by different amounts.

Aliko Dangote- $11 bn

Aliko Dangote continues to lead the list as Nigeria's wealthiest billionaire and Africa's richest person.

According to the Forbes Billionaire Index, as of November 15, Dangote's wealth stands at $11 billion, up by $800,000

This increase in wealth placed him as the 214th richest man in the world.

Mike Adenuga - $6.6bn

Mike Adenuga is the second-richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $6.6 billion. In the last 24 hours, his wealth has notably increased by $4 million.

He is currently the 433rd richest man in the world, improving from the previous ranking of 435th.

Abdulsamad Rabiu - $4.4bn

Abdul Samad Rabiu is the third-richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $4.4 billion.

Among the three billionaires, he gained the most on Friday, adding $45 million to his wealth.He is currently the 785th richest man in the world.

Abdulsamad Rabiu founded BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate.

Dangote, Elumelu’s wealth soars N3.2bn in one day

Meanwhile, in another similar report, Legit.ng revealed that the chairman of United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, and Africa's Richest man, Aliko Dangote, have made a combined N3.2 billion in one day, following the increase in the UBA shares.

Data obtained from the Nigerian exchange shows that UBA's stock price has increased.

