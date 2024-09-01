Mike Adenuga, a telecom and oil magnate, has seen a rise in wealth of over $500 billion

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Telecom and oil tycoon Mike Adenuga has seen his wealth increase by more than half a billion dollars, making him a rare exception among the nation's billionaires in a year characterised by economic volatility and a sharp devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Adenuga's net worth increased from $6.1 billion at the start of the year to $6.7 billion after a $600 million gain since January. Photo Credit: Mike Adenuga

Source: UGC

Adenuga's net worth grew by $600 million since January, from $6.1 billion at the beginning of the year to $6.7 billion, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list.

His position as one of the richest and most powerful people on the continent is cemented by the fact that his varied business empire—which includes businesses in construction, banking, real estate, oil and gas, and banking—continues to yield strong profits.

Billionaire.africa reported that Femi Otedola is another Nigerian billionaire who has defied the norm. Otedola's net worth increased by $400 million to $1.4 billion after he joined the billion-dollar club in January, demonstrating the strength of his assets.

Mike Adenuga’s continues to increase

Due to the currency crisis in Nigeria, both corporate and household balance sheets have suffered greatly.

However, Adenuga—who is known as the most liquid millionaire in Nigeria—has fared better throughout the storm than most.

Adenuga's net worth increased from $4.2 billion to $6.7 billion over the last 10 years, which is indicative of the steady expansion of his business ventures.

Glo is still growing its presence throughout Africa, led by Bella Disu, Adenuga's daughter, who has assumed a more significant role within the organization.

The Glo 1 underwater cable of the business, which links Nigeria and the United Kingdom, recently celebrated eight years of faultless operation, demonstrating its tenacity in a challenging industry. Despite the numerous setbacks that other network providers in Nigeria and its surrounding nations have experienced, Glo has remained a powerful and steady force in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng