FCT, Abuja - Residents whose properties were affected by the construction of FCT Highway 105, popularly known as the Kuje road corridor, are set to receive N1.1 billion in compensation.

The announcement was made by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during a project inspection on Tuesday, November 19.

After touring the project site and reviewing the valuation report, Wike expressed satisfaction with the compensation process and pledged immediate action to ensure timely payment, as reported by Vanguard.

His words:

“One is really impressed with what we have seen. I have come here to see for myself the report on the valuation of what we are supposed to pay.

“When I got the files for approval, I said, look, it would be proper for me to see for myself the kind of structures that we are going to pay for.”

The minister emphasized that the compensation would eliminate delays and allow the contractor to focus on completing the project efficiently, The Punch reported.

“I am happy with what I have seen. I will immediately approve it so that they can start paying the compensation so that the work will not be delayed.

"The entire estimate they gave is about N1.1 billion to pay for those whose properties are affected.

"We are going to make it available so that the contractor will not find any excuse for delay,” he added.

