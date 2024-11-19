The Niger state government has taken action against controversial Islamic cleric, Isah Garo Assalafy

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago's government has Assalafy from preaching in public places in the state

Assalafy is alleged to have been using violent rhetoric against Western civilizations, and democracy in his teaching and preaching

Assalafy has been accused of using violent rhetoric against Western civilizations, and democracy.

He also dehumanizes Islamic clerics particularly those who are not in line with his teachings.

Nigerians react as Niger govt bans Isah Garo Assalafy

Legit.ng compiled reactions from some Nigerians who commended the decision of the Niger state government to ban Assalafy's public preaching.

@AliAbdulla1193

Alhamdulillaah. This guy is extremely dangerous but he's being taken for granted. This is a potential Shekau or he'll go and join Lakarawa to become a leader. He's purely part of the Khawarij sect.

@Icon_Ayodeji

Someone that should be picked up and locked up by DSS, u are only banning. He is banning Western civilization and the clown is using AC in his house. Why is he not using a hand fan or his own Western civilization does not have to do with his comfort and that of his family.

@secmxx

He is an extremist hiding behind religion, his sermons are identical to the late Shekau.

@yaseer_bado

Good decision. 👍

Kano bans top Islamic preacher over inciting sermons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in an attempt to forestall a breach of peace, the Kano government banned one of the state's popular Islamic cleric.

Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara was slammed with a ban, with his mosque located in Gwale area also put under lock over an alleged violence-inciting comment. Kabara is the factional leader of the Qadiriyya sect.

The state government also briefed necessary security bodies to ensure that ban on Kabara is implemented.

