The Omolori family of Ebira land has advised their aggrieved siblings to pursue inheritance claims in court rather than publicly disparaging their late patriarch, Alhaji Mohammad Sanl Omolori

Nine family members said this in a signed response to a petition to the Governor of Kogi state, Usman Ododo

They urged their siblings to seek redress in the Shariah Court, citing numerous entities that have previously addressed the matter

Kogi - The Omolori family of Ebira land has advised aggrieved members to pursue their inheritance claims in court rather than publicly disparaging their late patriarch, Alhaji Mohammad Sanl Omolori, the Ohinoyi of Ebira land.

Nine family members, including Abdulmalik Sani Omolori, Architect Umar Sani Omolori, and Dr Sani Omolori Habeeb, signed a response to a petition addressed to Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The Omolori family of Ebira land has advised their aggrieved siblings to seek redress in court regarding their inheritance claims. Photo credits: @OfficialOAU, Omolori family

Source: UGC

They stressed the importance of upholding their father's good name and image, stating that publicising family matters only brings ridicule and condemnation.

"If we cannot build on it, it is therefore incumbent upon us to tread with caution and care when we address family matters in the public domain," they said.

Follow court's advice, siblings told

The family members recalled the advice of the Grand Qadi of FCT Abuja, who recommended presenting the case before the Shariah Court for proper investigation and administration.

They urged their siblings to seek redress in court rather than dragging the family's name through the public domain.

There Is nothing to be gained in the end game of this pattern of agitation except self-destruction to the family," they added.

The Omolori family also addressed allegations that one individual has been suppressing their agitations, citing numerous entities that have previously addressed the matter, including Omolorl family meetings (2017), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Police, Grand Qadi of FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, Berekete Family Human Rights Radio Station, Sultan of Sokoto, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Okovi Super-Clan and Omavi Sub-Clan.

"We will advise that any of our siblings who feels genuinely aggrieved should seek redress in the Sharia court, which is eminently qualified and empowered to adjudicate on such matters as humbly advised by the grand Qadi of FCT Sharla Court Of Appeal," they concluded.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland: Natasha pays condolence visit

Meanwhile, in another news, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim.

Addressing sympathisers outside the Palace in Okene, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that the late Ohinoyi was a greater lover of Ebiraland.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the late monarch as her great pillar of support.

Source: Legit.ng