Full List of 36 Names Recommended for Judicial Appointments in Nigeria
- The National Judicial Council has recommended 36 candidates for judicial appointments across various states, with the appointments set to be confirmed by the respective State Governors
- Additionally, two Heads of Court were recommended for compulsory retirement due to age falsification
- The NJC continues to uphold judicial integrity while enhancing the judiciary with new appointments
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 36 candidates for judicial appointments across various states.
The candidates are set to assume positions as judges and kadis in the High Courts and Sharia Courts of Appeal in Oyo, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Akwa Ibom states.
High Court Judges
- Opayinka, Adeniyi Gabriel
- Oyediran, Oloyede Semiu
- Oladejo, Olusoji Moses
- Ademola-Salami, Oluwaseun Toluwanimi
- Adesina, Jimoh Adam
- Adekunle, Yemi Saubana
- Adepoju, Olutola Jolade Adenike
- Muraina, Olayemi Rasaq
Kebbi State
- Muhammad, Kwaido Hassan
- Ibrahim, Umar Halima
- Jagwadeji, Suru Lauratu
- Muhammad, Nuruddeen
Sokoto State
- Haruna, Dogondaji Mariya
- Sahabi, Jaredi Hadiza
- Ahmad, Sha’aibu
- Hassan, Fatima
- Mohammed, Sa’idu Fatima
- Muhammad, Nura Bello
- Moyi, Abubakar
Akwa Ibom State
- Ekanem, James Bassey
- Umohandi, Mfon Winifred
- Essien, Bassey Iwakaowo
- Morrison, Henry Comfort
- Ntekim, Edet Ekpo
- Eddie, Julius Sharon
Sharia Court of Appeal Kadis
Sokoto State
- Muhammad, Abdulazeez Yar’Abba
- Lawal, Isa Abubakar
- Bello, Sokoto Ibrahim
- Imam, Abubakar Bello
- Muhammad, Abibu Lawal
- Ibrahim, Bodinga Umar
- Kabiru, Marnona Umar
Kebbi State
- Aliyu, Kabir, SAN
- Bello, Muhammad Atiku
Customary Court of Appeal Judges
Oyo State
- Oyediran, Safiya Amope
- Ojekunle, Ojeyemi Ademola
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective State Governors.
In addition to the appointments, the NJC, under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has recommended the compulsory retirement of two Heads of Court for judicial misconduct.
The council's 107th meeting, held on November 13 and 14, 2024, concluded with the recommendation for the retirement of Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Kadi Babagana Mahdi, for age falsification.
Two judges sacked, 6 others suspended
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Judicial Service Commission in Kano has taken disciplinary actions against eight judicial officers who were accused of different misconduct.
Baba Ibrahim, the commission's spokesperson, announced the development on Sunday, November 10, adding that the affected officers received penalties that included suspensions, warnings, and sackings.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.