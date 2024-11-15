The National Judicial Council has recommended 36 candidates for judicial appointments across various states, with the appointments set to be confirmed by the respective State Governors

Additionally, two Heads of Court were recommended for compulsory retirement due to age falsification

The NJC continues to uphold judicial integrity while enhancing the judiciary with new appointments

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 36 candidates for judicial appointments across various states.

The candidates are set to assume positions as judges and kadis in the High Courts and Sharia Courts of Appeal in Oyo, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Akwa Ibom states.

Full List of 36 Names Recommended for Judicial Appointments in Nigeria

High Court Judges

Oyo State

Opayinka, Adeniyi Gabriel

Oyediran, Oloyede Semiu

Oladejo, Olusoji Moses

Ademola-Salami, Oluwaseun Toluwanimi

Adesina, Jimoh Adam

Adekunle, Yemi Saubana

Adepoju, Olutola Jolade Adenike

Muraina, Olayemi Rasaq

Kebbi State

Muhammad, Kwaido Hassan

Ibrahim, Umar Halima

Jagwadeji, Suru Lauratu

Muhammad, Nuruddeen

Sokoto State

Haruna, Dogondaji Mariya

Sahabi, Jaredi Hadiza

Ahmad, Sha’aibu

Hassan, Fatima

Mohammed, Sa’idu Fatima

Muhammad, Nura Bello

Moyi, Abubakar

Akwa Ibom State

Ekanem, James Bassey

Umohandi, Mfon Winifred

Essien, Bassey Iwakaowo

Morrison, Henry Comfort

Ntekim, Edet Ekpo

Eddie, Julius Sharon

Sharia Court of Appeal Kadis

Sokoto State

Muhammad, Abdulazeez Yar’Abba

Lawal, Isa Abubakar

Bello, Sokoto Ibrahim

Imam, Abubakar Bello

Muhammad, Abibu Lawal

Ibrahim, Bodinga Umar

Kabiru, Marnona Umar

Kebbi State

Aliyu, Kabir, SAN

Bello, Muhammad Atiku

Customary Court of Appeal Judges

Oyo State

Oyediran, Safiya Amope

Ojekunle, Ojeyemi Ademola

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective State Governors.

In addition to the appointments, the NJC, under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has recommended the compulsory retirement of two Heads of Court for judicial misconduct.

The council's 107th meeting, held on November 13 and 14, 2024, concluded with the recommendation for the retirement of Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Kadi Babagana Mahdi, for age falsification.

Two judges sacked, 6 others suspended

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Judicial Service Commission in Kano has taken disciplinary actions against eight judicial officers who were accused of different misconduct.

Baba Ibrahim, the commission's spokesperson, announced the development on Sunday, November 10, adding that the affected officers received penalties that included suspensions, warnings, and sackings.

