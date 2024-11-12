The U.S. has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a Nigerian facing trial for the alleged murder of his child

Olawusi, who fled the U.S. after being released on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, is now among the 15 most wanted fugitives

The U.S. Marshals urge the public to report any information on Olawusi’s whereabouts to help bring him to justice

The United States has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a Nigerian facing trial for the alleged murder of his child.

Olawusi has been named among the 15 most wanted fugitives in the US, according to a statement by Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Don Freeman.

Nigerian man declared wanted by US. Photo credit: Plus64 via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Olawusi, who resided in Rhode Island, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and inflicting bodily injury to a child.

Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi wanted

The incident occurred on April 3, 2017, when police and firefighters found his three-month-old son with severe injuries. The child, who had 18 injuries in various stages of healing, was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest and later died after six months on life support.

After his arrest on April 20, 2017, Olawusi was released the same day and subsequently fled. Investigations revealed that he left the country on June 20, 2017, and has been receiving assistance from family members in Nigeria.

The U.S. Marshals Service has placed Olawusi on their 15 Most Wanted list due to the severity of his crimes and the threat he poses to the public.

Freeman emphasized the importance of public vigilance and cooperation in locating Olawusi.

"Olawusi is wanted for the abuse and murder of an innocent child and has fled the country to avoid justice. We have placed Mr. Olawusi on our 15 Most Wanted list due to the heinous crimes he’s committed and the threat he continues to pose to the public," Freeman stated. Information regarding Olawusi's whereabouts can be reported to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or via the USMS Tips App.

EFCC declares man wanted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Iluyomade Tolulope Akinwale wanted.

The anti-graft agency, in a notification titled "WANTED BY THE EFCC: ILUYOMADE TOLULOPE AKINWALE", shared on its official X handle, wrote:

"Anyone with useful information about his whereabouts should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng