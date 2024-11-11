NAFDAC captured counterfeit wines worth over ₦41.2 million in a raid on wine shops in Nasarawa State

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized counterfeit wines worth over ₦41.2 million in a major raid on wine shops in Nasarawa State.

The operation took place in Mararaba Market, New Nyanya, and Masaka areas, targeting counterfeit and adulterated wines and spirits.

In a statement on X, NAFDAC revealed that their Investigation & Enforcement team is actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit products.

The agency urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products to the nearest NAFDAC office for immediate action.

This operation highlights NAFDAC's commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring the safety of products in the market.

“NAFDAC has conducted a major raid on wine shops in Mararaba Market and the New Nyanya and Masaka areas of Nasarawa State. The operation targeted counterfeit and adulterated wines and spirits, resulting in the seizure of products valued at over ₦41.2 million. NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement team is actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit drinks. NAFDAC urges consumers to remain vigilant and report suspicious products to the nearest NAFDAC office for immediate action.”

