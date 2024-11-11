NAFDAC has clarified that the NIVEA Black and White roll-on sold contains no harmful chemicals

The agency said it has conducted an investigation on the product and found that it has no harmful chemical

NIVEA manufacturers, Beiersdorf, said that the product in question was banned in 2022, and it ceased its circulation on March 1, 2022

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified that Nigeria's NIVEA Black & While Invisible roll-on deodorant does not contain harmful chemicals.

In an update, the agency notified Nigerian users of the product’s recall, saying it investigated the product and found out that it contains no harmful chemicals.

NAFDAC clarifies earlier statement on NIVEA

NAFDAC said:

“A recent investigation shows that the Black and White Nivea Roll-on deodorant manufactured in Nigeria does not contain the non-compliant ingredient (BMHCA).”

On October 31, the agency alerted Nigerian consumers to the product’s recall by the European Union’s rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) in Brussels.

According to the earlier statement by NAFDAC, the recalled product contains a chemical banned in cosmetics due to its ability to harm the reproductive system, impair an unborn child’s health, and cause skin irritation and burns to users.

NIVEA responds to NAFDAC alert

Responding to NAFDAC, Beiersdorf, the product’s manufacturer, disclosed that the EU has banned the chemical in cosmetics since March 1, 2022.

It was noted that the batch expired in January 2022 and fully complies with EU cosmetic regulations.

It disclosed that all the products had been reformed to be Lilial-free and that the variant was never sold in Nigeria.

The company informed all its trade partners in advance, reminding them of their duty to remove the affected products within the legal timeline to meet the EU cosmetics product regulation requirements.

