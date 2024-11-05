Yekini Nabena is calling on the federal government and donors to provide the same level of attention and aid to the Niger Delta region that was given to Borno state after its recent flood disaster

The former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC said the Niger Delta region is experiencing devastating effects from flooding, resulting in loss of life and property destruction

Nabena stressed that the region requires urgent attention as it bears the brunt of floodwaters from other regions

Abuja, FCT - A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has appealed to the federal government, donors agencies and private individuals to give the same attention given to Borno state's recent flood disaster to the Niger Delta region.

The APC chieftain said the region urgently required such attention due to the ongoing devastating effects of the flood, which has killed many people and destroyed several farmlands.

Nentawe G. Yilwatda recently appeared before the Senate where he was confirmed as the new minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development. Photo credit: @nentawe1

Source: Twitter

Nabena sends message to humanitarian affairs minister

In a statement released to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 5, in Abuja, Nabena specifically appealed to the new minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the agencies like National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, among others not to close their eyes against the ongoing disaster in the Niger Delta region.

He said farmers in Bayelsa and Delta states are currently counting their loss as flood washed away their cassava farms.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said governments at all levels should not forget that all the waters causing disasters in the North and other regions choose to settle in the Niger Delta region, hence the need for more attention.

The statement said:

"It has become necessary to appeal to the federal government, its donors and individuals who have donated to the recent flood disasters in the North-east to do the same for the Niger Delta region.

"In recent times, several lives have been lost, property destroyed, and large farmlands are totally washed away, rendering several people and communities homeless, jobless and all their sources of livelihoods destroyed.

"Although there are agencies of government in this region just like we have in the North-east, the devastating effects of this disaster have far gone beyond the likes of Niger Delta Development Commission and others.

"I, hereby, call on the federal government, private individuals and donor agencies to urgently intervene to reduce to the minimum the negative effects of the recent flood disaster in our region."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng