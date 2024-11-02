Delta State's two-term former deputy governor Professor Amos Utuama (SAN), has died at the age of 77

Professor Utuama (SAN) deputized Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan from 2007 to 2015 after serving as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for former governor James Ibori's administration

Former Governor Ibori and the current Governor Sheriff Oborevwori have mourned the demise of the professor, recalling his contribution to the state and the PDP

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Professor Amos Utuama (SAN), Delta State's former Deputy Governor, has passed away at 77. Born on June 5, 1947, Utuama served as Deputy Governor from 2007 to 2015 under Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Before becoming Deputy Governor, Utuama held key roles as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during Chief James Ibori's administration.

Ex-Delta deputy governor is dead Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Chief James Ibori paid a heartfelt tribute to Utuama, praising his unwavering commitment and dedication. Ibori described Utuama as his "steadfast legal foundation" and expressed his deep respect and admiration.

Ibori's tribute highlighted Utuama's professionalism and loyalty throughout his career. He wrote, "If it were within my power to halt death, I would have done so for you. Farewell, dear Professor. May your pure soul rest in eternal peace."

Who is James Ibori?

In 2012, Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud at Southwark Crown Court in London. He was subsequently sentenced to 13 years in prison, although he served only four years. Ibori's case was notable for its complexity, involving multiple countries and jurisdictions.

Ibori's legacy continues to shape Delta State's politics. His successor, Uduaghan, served from 2007 to 2015, followed by Ifeanyichukwu Arthur Okowa from 2015 to 2023. The current Governor, Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, has pledged to continue the state's development agenda. Despite the controversies surrounding Ibori's tenure, his impact on Delta State's history remains significant.

Governor Sheriff mourns late deputy gov

Just months ago, Oborevwori congratulated Utuama on his 77th birthday, acknowledging his devotion to the state's development and unification and his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta Central.

See the governor's tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng