The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has made a move to uncover the truth behind the homosexuality allegation against two pastors

The popular Nigerian church has called on members of the public with relevant evidence of sexual misconduct against the pastors to come forward with them

The RCCG provided an email address and phone number where those with evidence regarding the case can forward them while assuring Nigerians of transparency of the process

Redemption Camp, Ogun state - The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has called on members of the public with relevant evidence of homosexuality against suspended pastors to come forward and present them.

Legit.ng recalls that the RCCG had suspended two pastors, Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa for allegedly having sex with male teenagers of the church.

Members of the public are asked to come forward with evidence of ‘sexual misconduct’ against pastors to help with the church investigation.

The National Overseer of the Church, Pastor Sunday Akande, made this known in a statement titled, “RCCG addresses allegations against youth ministers”.

According to Church Times, the statement was issued on Tuesday, October 29 with the RCCG stating that the church is aware of the serious allegations made against a few of its youth ministers.

People with relevant evidence that could assist the church investigation are encouraged to forward them via rccgadm@gmail.com or call 09039000700.

The RCCG clarified that only substantiated evidence connected with the case will be reviewed.

The statement assured that the church is dedicated to the transparency of the process.

The Church further stated that it would not tolerate any action that would contradict its core values or cover up sinful actions.

Suspended RCCG pastor reacts to homosexual allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello issued an official statement after he was suspended following homosexuality allegations leveled against him.

The RCCG suspended AdeBello and another pastor while ordering an investigation into the matter.

The suspended RCCG pastor denied the homosexual allegation, stating that he had never had sex with any male teenager.

