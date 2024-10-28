The Nationalist Front of Africa commended Dr Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman, for exceptional leadership and achievements in Nigeria's tax management

Abuja, FCT - The Nationalist Front of Africa (NFA) has praised Dr Zacch Adedeji, the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for "exceptional leadership and achievements in Nigeria's tax management".

According to the NFA, under Adedeji's leadership, FIRS attained record-breaking revenue growth of N12.36 trillion in 2023, surpassing its target.

Zacch Adedeji, the chairman of FIRS, hailed for his achievements in the tax management sector. Photo credit: @FIRSNigeria

Adedeji introduces innovative reforms, says NFA

The NFA said Adedeji's innovative approach introduced significant reforms, positioning Nigeria's tax system among Africa's most progressive.

"Dr. Adedeji's focus on technology integration has transformed FIRS into a model for efficient revenue generation. The introduction of the TaxPro Max system, which has enhanced efficiency and reduced manual work by 80%, is a testament to his vision," the statement said.

"This digital platform enables taxpayers to file returns, pay taxes, and access essential services from the comfort of their homes or offices. Furthermore, Dr Adedeji has established a strong data management unit within FIRS, ensuring precise planning and execution."

The NFA added that Adedeji established an anti-corruption and transparency unit, collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Moses Idoko, the NFA spokesperson, urged the FIRS to continue his exemplary leadership and secure Nigeria's economic future.

"What Dr Adedeji has done for Nigeria's tax administration is enormous; it touches so many aspects of what's done in Nigeria today, “ Idoko said.

Dangote mentions Tinubu's appointee, who is "very smart"

In another report, Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, described the FIRS chairman, Adedeji, as "a smart guy".

In a television interview, he referred to the FIRS boss as "a smart guy" while discussing the relationship between the Dangote Refinery and the government.

The billionaire businessman said that the government negotiation team, comprising the minister of finance and coordinating economy, Wale Edun and Adedeji, negotiating with the Dangote Refinery team, have shown understanding so far.

